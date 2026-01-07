Khabib Nurmagomedov and Erling Haaland Work Together To Help Footballer

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has been spotted teaming up with Erling Haaland to help a Manchester City footballer in a light-hearted clip.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. He retired from the sport as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, and he did so with an unbeaten record of 29-0. He is a hero to the masses across the world, with his most famous win being a submission triumph over his long-time rival Conor McGregor, who he was also able to drop during the contest.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has done some wonderful things in his career, and funnily enough, fighting wasn’t even his first passion. He initially wanted to become a footballer, or a soccer player for our friends over in the United States. Alas, that didn’t quite come to fruition, and instead, he transformed into one of the most intimidating fighters to ever step foot inside the cage.

In a recent clip, though, Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen returning to his football roots somewhat alongside the great Erling Haaland.

Khabib Nurmagomedov teams up with Erling Haaland

In the video, Khabib and Haaland are seen with Abdukodir Khusanov, a promising rising star for Manchester City. Khusanov has been able to break into the City first team over the course of the last twelve months, and at the age of just 21, the star from Uzbekistan certainly has a big future ahead of him.

Given the love that Khabib has for the game, something tells us that this won’t be the last time we see him mingling with some of the brightest young names of the future. As for Haaland, he’ll likely continue to dominate for City, before going on to represent Norway in this summer’s World Cup in North America.