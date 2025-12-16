Kamaru Usman could cause problems for Islam Makhachev, says Henry Cejudo

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has explained why he believes Kamaru Usman could pose some problems for Islam Makhachev.

Right now, Kamaru Usman is in the twilight of his mixed martial arts career. In the wake of his triumph over Joaquin Buckley earlier this year, he made it clear that he wants one more shot at reclaiming the welterweight title – which is currently held by Islam Makhachev.

While there are many out there who don’t believe he deserves such an opportunity, Kamaru Usman has a lot of prestige behind him courtesy of his amazing run as champion at 170 pounds. Yes, there are lots of names at welterweight who could claim they deserve a crack, but Usman is the biggest name out of all of them that would be a realistic choice.

In a recent interview, Henry Cejudo explained why Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman for the title is such an interesting fight.

Henry Cejudo believes Kamaru Usman can give Islam Makhachev a competitive fight.



“Kamaru has the stylistic matchup to not get taken down [by Islam] and then he got a beautiful 1-2,” Cejudo told Red Corner MMA.



“And Islam has been hurt. The time that he did lose he’s been… pic.twitter.com/qzo5kY1dj5 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 14, 2025

Henry Cejudo’s view on Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman

“Kamaru does have the stylistic matchup to not get taken down, and then he’s got a beautiful 1-2,” Cejudo told Red Corner MMA. “That’s all it takes in the sport of mixed martial arts, and Islam has been hurt. The time that he did lose, he did get knocked out. So, it’s those punches that you don’t see coming that could change everything, and Kamaru Usman has the speed, has the power, and has the experience.

“But he’s going up against Islam Makhachev who is – f*ck, he’s good, man. He can kick, he can wrestle. That’s the biggest thing: It’s his defense. He’s always here (hands up), and he level changes, he kicks, goes up. Very, very good. You would probably (pick) Islam, but I would not count out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’ If anybody could get it done, it is Kamaru Usman.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Usman may not be what he once was inside the cage, but he knows how to plan for fights, and he knows how to play to his strengths – and we’re excited to see what he could do if he was put in there against Makhachev.