Justin Willis Wants UFC To Create Super Heavyweight Division

Justin Willis wants an interesting goal achieved heading into the new year. This goal and request would have the Las Vegas-based promotion introduce a new division.

Willis started his career with a loss in 2012 but has won every fight since then. He extended his winning streak to seven back in April with a decision win over Chase Sherman in New Jersey.

Then, he beat Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout on the main card of the UFC Adelaide event. This event went down at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1.

While doing a recent interview with MMAJunkie, he made it known that he would like to see the UFC introduce a super heavyweight division. This is after he plans to win the UFC heavyweight title. His second goal is to become the first UFC super heavyweight champion.



“I’ve always been calling my own shots,” Willis old MMAjunkie Radio. “At the end of the day, you come from the womb alone, you go to the tomb alone. So I’m one of those people where I only focus on myself, and I call my own shots.



“I’m telling you, it’s time for the championship. By the end of the year, I need to be the No. 1 contender, or the champion. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. And then after I become the champion, there needs to be a super heavyweight division built, and I’ll be the champion of that, as well.”

