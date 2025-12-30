Justin Gaethje reveals what upset him about his last UFC fight

UFC star Justin Gaethje has explained what upset him on the financial side of things in his last fight against Rafael Fiziev earlier this year.

For the longest time now, Justin Gaethje has been known as one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He constantly goes out there with the intention of putting on a show for the fans, and more often than not, he succeeds. After all, he’s called ‘The Highlight’ for a reason.

In his most recent fight, Justin Gaethje accepted a short notice showdown with Rafael Fiziev and, for the second time, Gaethje was able to defeat Fiziev. That has set him up (eventually) for another UFC interim lightweight championship opportunity, almost six years on from his battle with Tony Ferguson. This time around, he will collide with Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324.

In a recent interview, Justin Gaethje discussed a financial matter in relation to the aforementioned rematch against Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje reflects on his last outing

“My contract says I’m going to get paid a certain amount to challenge for a championship, now I get paid that for this fight. That was very important for me,” Gaethje said. “I’m the most consistent, most exciting guy that’s ever stepped in there. The last fight was the first time that I’ve ever made less than my previous fight ever in my whole life and I don’t want that to happen so I’ve got to be in these big fights.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Gaethje knows that he is an incredibly valuable asset to have for the UFC, especially in the lightweight division – and you can bet he will go out there and put it all on the line when he stands across the cage from Paddy Pimblett next month.