Justin Gaethje reveals two fighters he wants to face to try and get revenge

UFC star Justin Gaethje has named Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira as two fighters he wants to compete against again.

This weekend, Justin Gaethje will attempt to become a two-time UFC interim lightweight champion when he squares off with Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324. Beyond that, though, nobody really knows what the future holds for ‘The Highlight’, especially if he loses.

Even if he wins, Justin Gaethje is as unaware as the rest of us regarding when Ilia Topuria could be back after dealing with some personal issues as of late. We’re all hoping that Gaethje doesn’t hang up his gloves after Saturday night, and if he does opt to continue, there are some phenomenal options out there for him.

In a recent interview, Justin Gaethje opened up about two losses he really wants to avenge.

Justin Gaethje’s revenge plan

“Honestly, the winner of the BMF belt because those two guys, and it sucks to make excuses, but those are the only two guys that have ever got me not at my best, for two different reasons,” Gaethje said. “I talked about being in a bike crash 18 days before the Oliveira fight, banging my head off the road. I was compromised walking into that fight. And for Max, it was a mindset thing.”

“I think the biggest mistake for me was looking at it as a spectacle fight [the Holloway bout] or a fight that was for fun and not understanding or recognizing the danger that I was in,” Gaethje said. “So I didn’t get to go to my primal, competitive nature. That was a scary night. When you go to a primal place, you’re not there, you’re not retaining information. I remember his face, I’ve never seen an opponent’s face.

“So that was a big mistake for me and it happens in the preparation. There was a lot of mistakes made in my mind and I had the wrong mindset going into that fight and it was a huge mistake and that’s why I want to fight him again.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting