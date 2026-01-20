‘Irish Drunk Guy’ vs. Justin Gaethje: Controversial MMA Manager Proposes Conor McGregor vs. Gaethje At the UFC White House Event

Infamous MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has given his thoughts on the possibility of Justin Gaethje fighting Conor McGregor at UFC White House.

This weekend, Justin Gaethje will collide with Paddy Pimblett for the UFC interim lightweight championship. If he wins, he will set himself up for a showdown with Ilia Topuria. Regardless of the result, though, there are still plenty of interesting fights out there for ‘The Highlight’ if he decides to go down a different path before he decides to hang up his gloves.

One possible opponent could be Conor McGregor. Justin Gaethje has been linked with a fight against ‘Notorious’ in the past, and we all know that Conor is likely to feature on the UFC White House card. Gaethje is also interested in being part of that event, alongside most of the active (and even inactive) roster.

In a recent interview, Ali Abdelaziz weighed in on a possible Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor battle.

Ali Abdelaziz on Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor

“Screw the interim belt, grudge match June 14, America’s 250th, Thursday: Justin Gaethje versus Conor McGregor. What about that? Do you understand? America’s birthday – bring an Irish drunk guy to the White House, make sure he doesn’t have any drugs on him or cocaine, and fight Justin. Conor’s been running from Justin all his life. I think right now he doesn’t have many options.

“He can do whatever he wants, but I would love to see this fight. I might not like Conor, but at one point he was a really, really good fighter and I can’t take that away from him. But there are levels to this and now Justin Gaethje is on a different level. They’re about the same age.

“Conor has more championship belts, but honestly this fight should have happened a long time ago. Can you imagine? What’s a bigger fight than Conor McGregor versus Justin Gaethje at the White House?”