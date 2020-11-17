Long-time flyweight contender Jussier Formiga has been released by the UFC according to a report from MMA Fighting.

Formiga is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. The 35-year-old was TKO’d by leg kicks from Alex Perez earlier this year. Perez is now set to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the 125lb title at UFC 255. Prior to that he dropped to a decision loss to Brendan Moreno after being knockout out by Joseph Benavidez.

During his UFC run, Formiga was a perennial contender but never managed to challenge for the flyweight title. He picked up several high-profile wins over the likes of Sergio Pettis, Dustin Ortiz, Wilson Reis, Scott Jorgensen, and Chris Cariaso to put himself into a strong position. He is also the only man to ever beat current flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, picking up a unanimous decision win over his compatriot just last year.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, he was never able to convert any of his big wins into big opportunities. Formiga fell short in several contender fights against Benavidez (twice), Henry Cejudo, Ray Borg, and John Dodson. He leaves the UFC with a record of nine wins against seven losses.

Do you think the UFC are right to cut Jussier Formiga?