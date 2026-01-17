Dustin Pague Defeats Julian Lane in OT to Capture Welterweight Title – BKFC 86 Highlights

Dustin Pague captured gold in the BKFC 86 headliner on Saturday night.

After sizing up one another for the first half minute, Pague struck first, connecting with a looping overhand that knocked Lane to the canvas.

Lane answered the count, but he struggled to get his offense going against the bigger and faster Pague. That trend continued through the third, but Lane started to find some success in the fourth, busting open Pague’s forehead. Lane ended the round narrowly missing on a right hook, sending us to the fifth and final stanza.

Lane picked up right where he left off in the fourth, controlling the action and unleashing a flurry of strikes in the final 10 seconds of the fight.

Unable to connect with the bout-ending blow, we were set to go to the scorecards. But not so fast!

After the fight was determined to be all tied up, an overtime round was announced, sending us to a winner-take-all sixth stanza.

Lane marched forward in the final two minutes as an exhausted Pague struggled to stay on his feet. In the final seconds, Pague landed a booming right hand that had Lane rocked. Unfortunately, there was no time for Pague to capitalize, but that single blow turned out to be the difference maker.

Official Result: Dustin Pague def. Julian Lane via unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 57-56) to win the BKFC welterweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Julian Lane vs. Dustin Pague at BKFC 86:

DOWN GOES THE CHAMP#BKFC86 | Jan 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/hWkYuJ07yj — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) January 18, 2026

INSANE SCENES SO FAR! pic.twitter.com/Jeueq06Oyh — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) January 18, 2026

JULIAN LANE IS TURNING UP 😤🔥#BKFC86 | Jan 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/oVbGTaq31h — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) January 18, 2026