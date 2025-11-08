Josh Hokit Brutally KOs Max Gimenis, Cuts Crazy Promo in Electrifying Debut – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Josh Hokit kept his ‘O’ intact at UFC Vegas 111, earning a quick-fire KO over Max Gimenis inside The APEX.

Hokit wasted no time getting to work, letting his laser right hand go early, catching Gimenis clean near the fence. With his opponent clearly compromised, Hokit unleashed an onslaught of strikes, putting Gimenis on the mat and forcing the referee to step in less than a minute into the contest.

Official Result: Josh Hokit def. Max Gimenis via KO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 1.

Hokit not only made a statement in his UFC debut but also extended his undefeated run to 7-0, with all of his wins coming inside the distance.

Check out Highlights From Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis at UFC Vegas 111:

FIRST ROUND FINISH FOR JOSH HOKIT 👊 #UFCVegas111 pic.twitter.com/wnP25AgPoD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 8, 2025

Huge knock out from Josh Hokit #UFCVegas111

pic.twitter.com/lvh5zsCqwB — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) November 8, 2025