Joseph Benavidez Named BAckup For Cejudo vs Dillashaw

In the wake of UFC 233’s cancellation, Joseph Benavidez will now serve as the back up for Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw on ESPN + debut card.

Benavidez was supposed to be fighting Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 233 on

January 26, 2019, at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. That card has been postponed or cancelled . So, out of some bad comes good for Benavidez who will now serve as the backup plan for Cejudo & Dillashaw’s 125-pound title fight.

Cejudo had weight-cutting issues earlier in his career but seems to have gotten them under control in recent years. Benavidez has made weight repeatedly and most picked up a TKO stoppage in his last fight. He recently discussed his backup role:

“I would rather fight than just weigh in, but that’s a whole other thing,” Benavidez told MMA Junkie. “I don’t wish ill will on anyone in the title fight, either, because I know how hard they worked to get there. If someone falls out then I get that opportunity, as well. There’s a ton of options on the table, and I’m ready for all of them. I’ll be in Brooklyn ready to fight for the title.”

Benavidez will recieve his “show” purse for coming in at championship weight.

He has won seven of his last eight fights and has gone 1-1 in 2018. There is perhaps no one more deserving of the backup role than Benavidez.