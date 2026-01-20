Jorge Masvidal Compares Fighting at the Playboy Mansion to the UFC White House Event

After fighting all over the world, Jorge Masvidal is ready to check competing at the White House off his bucket list.

On June 14, the UFC will invade the south lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a Fight Night like no other before it. Thus far, no details have emerged regarding who will feature on the history-making card, but that hasn’t stopped fighters far and wide from throwing their names into the proverbial hat.

Among them is Masvidal, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who would love the chance to fight in front of the POTUS and all his elitist friends in D.C.

“Really just the honor of fighting at the White House card, that’s something I never done,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “I fought at the Playboy Mansion, I fought in Russia, South Korea, South America, Madison Square Garden… there’s not too many things I didn’t get to do in my career, and a lot of unexpected turns as well. I never thought I’d be fighting at the Playboy Mansion with Hugh Hefner and the whole crew. That was different and surreal. “I would definitely like to do this because, in my opinion, in my book, I don’t think this gets done again. I’ve heard some of the fighters like, ‘Oh, there’s not really an audience, it’s just elite there.’ I get it if people don’t want to fight for the elitists or however they’re going to distribute the tickets, but I just want to fight in the White House. I’m a Latin motherf*cker from immigrant parents on both sides, putting my craft and skill on display at the highest level on the White House lawn. Who’s ever done that? Nobody. “It’d be a great honor for me and also to represent my Latin community, because sometimes they label us shit that we ain’t. I wouldn’t mind getting out there, doing my thing on the White House, and that’s the only fight I come back for, honestly. Whether it’s the guy that sells the cheap whiskey or a bum job, I don’t care. It’s the White House. I really don’t give a fuck. I’m very easy to negotiate for in this particular fight.”



Thus far, only one name has emerged as a potential opponent for Masvidal — none other than former champ-champ Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ has made it loud and clear that plans to compete at the White House this summer. Most assumed that meant he would finally face Michael Chandler, the man he was supposed to fight at UFC 303 in 2024. With Dana White recently nixing the long-teased clash, it appears that McGregor vs. Masvidal is the new No. 1 on everyone’s wish list.