Jorge Masvidal Criticizes Kamaru Usman for being “Mentally Weak”

UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has criticized champion Kamaru Usman for being mentally weak during his Virtual Media Day interview.

The comments come in the lead up to the pair facing off on July 11th on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. When asked about how good he believes Usman matches up against his former opponents Masvidal shared that he does not believe Usman is as good as advertised.

“Nowhere near as good as advertised. And that’s why I’m here, I’m gonna prove it. I think he’s mentally weak, and I can’t blame the guy either he’s got seventeen personalities they should have had him diagnosed and maybe each one of his personalities needs to be on Adderall or some type of substance so he doesn’t have so many personalities.” Said Masvidal

“It’s just his mental weakness is going to come out on Saturday in an abundance, the worlds going to see It and I just took full advantage of this individual and his weak ass ways”.

Allot has been made of this fight being short notice for Masvidal in the lead-up, when asked during this interview Masvidal shared his thoughts regarding the element of short notice.

“Six days notice how prepared could I be you know? I’m as prepared as I need to be for Usman but obviously its not like a full training camp or something like I had six weeks to prepare.” Said Masvidal.

“That would be different, my weight wouldn’t be as high so I’m not going to say my weight wise I’m 100% you know but everything else my mind is ready, my heart is ready, my skillset is better than him on any day of the week so I just got to go out there and prove it come this Saturday.”

Who do you see leaving with the Welterweight title this Saturday?