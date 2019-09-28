John Phillips Ends Fight With 14-Second KO – UFC Copenhagen Highlights

Spread the word!













The UFC Copenhagen prelims ended with a bang.

A middleweight encounter took place between John Phillips and Alen Amedovski. However, the contest would last just 14 seconds as Phillips dropped his foe twice with strikes before finishing the fight on the ground.

As a result, the Welshman won his first fight under the promotion’s banner. He had previously lost his first three UFC fights to the likes of Charles Byrd, Kevin Holland and Jack Marshman.

As for Amedovski, he now drops to 0-2 since making his UFC debut earlier this year.

You can see the full fight below:

14 seconds!!@JohnPhillipsMMA comes out swinging and puts Amedovski away in the first round! #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/hZERFbh4wf — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

What did you think of the finish?