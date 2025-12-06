John Cena vs Gunther – is it the right move for his last match?

John Cena‘s final match in his professional wrestling career will take place next weekend – and we now know that his opponent will be none other than ‘The Ring General’ Gunther.

The former world heavyweight champion defeated LA Knight last night on SmackDown to book his ticket to Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he will compete against John Cena, who will wrestle professionally for the final time. Of course, there was never going to be a universal feeling of happiness within the WWE Universe, because these are pro wrestling fans that we’re talking about here.

Alas, in this instance, there is some merit to the criticism, even if it seems quite hypocritical given that many of the same people wanted Gunther to be John Cena’s swansong opponent just a matter of months ago. The biggest argument of all is that, given what Gunther has already achieved in the business and in WWE in particular, he doesn’t really need the rub of beating Cena.

Someone like Carmelo Hayes or perhaps even LA Knight may have been a better choice, or maybe someone from his past to round things off nicely, like Edge. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like WWE was interested in making any kind of deal with AEW for that, so here we are.

John Cena’s last dance

In itself, this is a perfectly fine match and it’s going to make for quite the spectacle, but we do agree that there is a concern in the air that it could wind up feeling quite underwhelming. Hopefully, the two go out there and put on the kind of barnburner that they are both capable of, rendering all of this pointless.

But maybe, just maybe, there’s a twist in the tale. There’s a chance that Cena is challenged at the end of the night to another match, perhaps at WrestleMania 42, in order to send him off in real style.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how this one unfolds.