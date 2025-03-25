John Cena is doing what all good heels do – giving WWE fans nothing

WWE legend John Cena is in the midst of his retirement tour – and as we know, he’s decided to spice things up a bit by turning heel for the first time in over 20 years.

Last night in Glasgow, John Cena took to the microphone for the second straight week and spoke directly to the fans. He didn’t acknowledge The Rock and he didn’t even really acknowledge Cody Rhodes. Ironically, those are the two things that the fans want to see the 16-time world champion do more than anything.

So, why isn’t he providing an explanation? Well, that’s probably because John Cena knows that all good heels take away what the fans want. He’s already said that he isn’t going to change his attire or give the people a new theme song to cheer, and that he’ll instead be leaning further into the ‘John Cena sucks’ chants.

He doesn’t want to be adored as a heel. He wants to be legitimately hated, and it’s working.

John Cena just gets it

We’re almost certainly going to get some kind of promo battle between Cody Rhodes and John Cena between now and WrestleMania 41, because if they want to really bolster the interest from casuals, that would be one great way to do it. Alas, we do think it makes sense to make fans wait just a little bit longer before giving it to them.

This is helping make Cody look like the ultimate babyface that the promotion, and the fans, want him to be. Meanwhile, Cena just keeps on complaining, and he’s doing everything in his power to get booed as loudly as he possibly can.

This feels like the beginning of a story that’s actually going to extend far beyond WrestleMania. The match itself will be great, but telling the tale of John Cena as the ultimate villain is going to require even more time.