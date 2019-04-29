Joe Rogan ‘Seriously Impressed’ By Jack Hermansson’s Win Over Jacare

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was one of many in the MMA world who was impressed by Jack Hermansson’s win over Jacare Souza over the weekend.

Hermansson outclassed Souza in the main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday as the judges scored it a unanimous decision victory.

It means “The Joker” is not only a new contender in the middleweight division, but now in the conversation for a future title shot as well.

Rogan isn’t one to reserve praise for every fighter, particularly on his own Instagram, but such was Hermansson’s performance that it needed to be done.

I was seriously impressed with @jackthejokermma’s fight with @ronaldojacare last night. He came into the fight as an underdog against a man who in unquestionably one of the best 185lbs fighters on earth and earned a hard fought victory. He even almost caught the multiple time BJJ champion in his patented arm in guillotine. Submitting the very talented David Branch and then a month later beating Jacare is an amazing accomplishment. The already insanely packed middleweight division has a new star!

While everyone was rightfully impressed by the performance, Hermansson simply believes people were sleeping on him, especially as he was stepping in on short notice.

“I think a lot of people were sleeping on me,” Hermansson said after the fight. “And people thought that I was just jumping into this fight and, you know, (that) I’d give it a shot and see if I could win.

“It wasn’t like that at all. I really believed that my skills were better than his, and I think I proved that tonight.”

Who do you want to see the Swede test his skills against next?

