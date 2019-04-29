Joe Rogan ‘Seriously Impressed’ By Jack Hermansson’s Win Over Jacare

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was one of many in the MMA world who was impressed by Jack Hermansson’s win over Jacare Souza over the weekend.

Hermansson outclassed Souza in the main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday as the judges scored it a unanimous decision victory.

It means “The Joker” is not only a new contender in the middleweight division, but now in the conversation for a future title shot as well.

Rogan isn’t one to reserve praise for every fighter, particularly on his own Instagram, but such was Hermansson’s performance that it needed to be done.

While everyone was rightfully impressed by the performance, Hermansson simply believes people were sleeping on him, especially as he was stepping in on short notice.

“I think a lot of people were sleeping on me,” Hermansson said after the fight. “And people thought that I was just jumping into this fight and, you know, (that) I’d give it a shot and see if I could win.

“It wasn’t like that at all. I really believed that my skills were better than his, and I think I proved that tonight.”

Who do you want to see the Swede test his skills against next?