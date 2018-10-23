Joe Rogan Offers Theory On Weed Conversation Leading Jon Jones To JacksonWink MMA

Joe Rogan offers his own theory as to a potential conversation that he had with Jon Jones that could have led to him making the move to JacksonWink MMA. The longtime UFC color commentator talked with Ari Shaffir on a recent episode of his podcast.

They talked about a wide range of topics including them hanging out with fighters outside of the cage. One story involved Shaffir and the former UFC light heavyweight champion in Rogan’s hotel room before Jones became a big star.

This is when Rogan brought up how having a conversation about weed that may have influenced Jones’ decision to move to Albuquerque. This is where Greg Jackson holds his gym to train MMA fighters including Jones.

“Early on Jon Jones, he wasn’t anything then – 4-0, maybe, something like that – meeting him, talking about s**t – and I can talk about this now because it’s no longer a banned substance in the UFC – talking about weed. And he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s smoke, bro.’ He wasn’t anything.”

Shaffir brought up how Jones wanted some weed to smoke which led to them going on an adventure.

“He wasn’t anything, and just going like, ‘Who’s got weed?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, Rogan’s got it, but he’s in his hotel room,’ and texting you. ‘Hey, man, are you up?’ And you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m kind of tired. I’m going to sleep,’ (H/T to MMAFighting)

This led to them meeting up with Rogan at his hotel room and trying to get their hands on the product.

“It was like, ‘F**k, Jon, I think he doesn’t want us up there,’ and then be like, ‘No, no, let’s go. He’s got the weed. Let’s go.’ Because some fan gave it to us, right? You had this f**king tinfoil of weed, and just knocking on your door, and you’re like, ‘What?’ You were tired. And it was like, ‘Do you have that weed?’

This led to them all smoking some weed in what he thought was in Montreal and had a fun time.

“So you opened the door fully, looked at me and this young fighter and were like, ‘Come on in.’ And we all smoked pot in this hotel room in wherever it was. think Montreal, actually, and it was just a fun time, and then seeing this guy move on to become the baddest motherf**ker on the planet.”

This is when Rogan brought up the conversation about him wanting to see Jones go to a different camp for his MMA training.

“We also had a conversation with him about I was wanting him to go to a different camp,” Rogan interjected. “I was like, ‘You’re too good. You should be in a real camp.’ He was like, ‘You really think so?’ I was like, ‘I know so.’

At the time, Rogan thought that Jones should go to a real coach to improve on his skills as a better overall MMA fighter.

“I go, ‘You only have a certain amount of time in this thing. Your time should be invested with a real coach who’s going to hone your skills. You could be an all-time great, man.’ I remember telling him that. He was like, ‘You really think so?’ I go, ‘I know so. You’ve really got to move on.’”

Jones returns to the Octagon when he meets Alexander Gustafsson for a second time with the vacant UFC light heavyweight title being on the line at UFC 232.