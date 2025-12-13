Joaquin Buckley Puts Shavkat Rakhmonov on Notice With Chilling Warning

Joaquin Buckley has issued a fiery warning to Shavkat Rakhmonov. The two UFC fighters have been taking non-stop digs at each other on social media.

Buckley claims that he has been calling out Rakhmonov for a year now, and this time, the latter’s “final destination is set.” He has asked ‘Nomad’ to sign the contract, claiming that the 31-year-old has never faced anyone with superior power, speed, and pressure like ‘New Mansa.’

On one of Buckley’s Instagram posts, Rakhmonov recently quipped:

“Black boy you get beat up 👊🏽”

Shavkat Rakhmonov responds to Joaquin Buckley's call out on Instagram 😬 pic.twitter.com/WMzlsFGkDD — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) December 10, 2025

Buckley took this remark seriously and fired back at ‘Nomad’ via several social media posts. He stated in one of those clips:

“Shavkat, I heard you talking about a black boy. I’m gonna show you that damn boy. I’m gonna show you where the f**k we come from, how long we’ve been struggling, how long we’ve been deprived, but how long we still get up… I’m gonna f** you up. Shavkat, if you don’t sign, moth*****ker, somebody else is gonna die.”

Check out Joaquin Buckley’s comments below:

Joaquin Buckley goes off on Shavkat Rakhmonov with a fiery warning 👀😲



"Shavkat, I heard you talking about a black boy. I’m gonna show you that damn boy. I’m gonna show you where the fk we come from, how long we’ve been struggling, how long we’ve been deprived, but how long we… pic.twitter.com/SEHfwBNV7J — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 13, 2025

Buckley’s surge in the 170-pound division was halted earlier this year by Kamaru Usman. However, the 31-year-old power striker is eager to return to winning ways and wants to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov.

The undefeated Kazakh fighter, on the other hand, has been sidelined after his win against Ian Machado Garry. However, he could be weeks away from making his UFC return and has already called out champion Islam Makhachev.

Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t consider Ian Machado Garry a worthy title challenger

After being the first man to take away Ian Machado Garry’s 0, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been sidelined because of injury. On the other hand, Garry has won on short notice against Carlos Prates in 2025 and recently beat Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar.

‘The Future’ has also called out champion Islam Makhachev. However, Rakhmonov doesn’t consider the Irishman as a worthy title challenger. He posted on X.

No trash talk, just facts: Ian Garry lost to me while I was injured. He hasn’t finished anyone in his last six fights, and Prates nearly stopped him. Doesn’t sound like a #1 contender to me.”

Check out Shavkat Rakhmonov’s post below:

No trash talk, just facts: Ian Garry lost to me while I was injured. He hasn’t finished anyone in his last six fights, and Prates nearly stopped him. Doesn’t sound like a #1 contender to me — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) November 26, 2025

In 2024, Rakhmonov was scheduled to fight then-champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 310. However, Muhammad pulled out of the bout because of a bone infection.

When Rakhmonov was on the sidelines because of his injury following the Ian Machado Garry fight, Muhammad lost his title to Jack Della Maddalena. However, Della Maddalena’s reign ended too soon, as the Australian was dethroned at UFC 322.

Newly minted 170-pound champion Makhachev is rumored to fight former champion Kamaru Usman next. On the other hand, Rakhmonov, Garry, Prates, and Michael Morales are also seeking a title opportunity, making it hard for the matchmakers to decide who the next welterweight title challenger should be.