Joaquin Buckley issues challenge to Khamzat Chimaev for his next fight

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley has issued a challenge to Khamzat Chimaev for his next fight.

As we know, Joaquin Buckley is a pretty outspoken guy in the world of mixed martial arts. He often has a lot to say either in interviews or on social media, or perhaps even during his fights. In his most recent outing, though, he fell short in his attempt to overcome Kamaru Usman, breaking his impressive six-fight win streak.

Alas, Joaquin Buckley is a resilient guy, and at the age of 31, it feels like he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. The same can be said for Khamzat Chimaev who is currently the UFC middleweight champion after managing to dethrone Dricus du Plessis earlier this year.

In a recent Instagram video, Joaquin Buckley gave Khamzat Chimaev a pretty interesting challenge.

Joaquin Buckley issues challenge to Khamzat Chimaev

“Man, all that striking you doing right there, just to shoot in the first five seconds of the fight is crazy work. So look, Khamzat, this is what I’m going to do for you: if you’re able to stay on your feet for one round, just on your feet, and not use your wrestling, I’ll give you $50,000. Oh, you heard me right, $50,000. And in your country, rubles, what’s that about, 3 million? So you know that’s good money for y’all.

“And guess what, Nassourdine, if you able to match that, that means that’s $100,000. So, Khamzat, take that money, or still show that you’re a punk by using that wrestling in the first five seconds.

“Matter of fact, I’m at the ATM right now, let me go ahead and pull out some money. Matter of fact, I’ve got to get another fight, but when I get one, I’m on.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting