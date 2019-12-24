Joanna Jedrzejczyk Plans Eventual Return To Flyweight

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t done at 125 pounds.

Jedrzejczyk, although on her quest to regain the 115-pound championship, still has a potential 125-pound title run in her future plans. The Polish striker was unsuccessful in taking the flyweight throne from Valentina Shevchenko last December. She dropped the bout via decision after five rounds inside the Octagon. Now, Jedrzejczyk has found her way back to the strawweight title picture, as she prepares for a fight with champion Weili Zhang.

However, speaking at a UFC 245 media scrum recently, Jedrzejczyk admitted that she still has her eye on the 125-pound division (H/T MMA News)

“Yeah, maybe in the future. Before my fight with Valentina Shevchenko, I didn’t have enough time to prepare for this fight for a different division, you know? Jedrzejczyk said. “I had only six weeks to prepare and face one of the greatest.”

Jedrzejczyk believes, had she had more time to prepare for her title fight at flyweight, things would’ve been very different. It’s for that very reason she wants to give 125 pounds another go.

“So definitely,” Jedrzejczyk said. “That’s the plan for the future.”

Do you think Jedrzejczyk will eventually win flyweight gold in the UFC?