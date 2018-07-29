Joanna Jedrzejczyk Eyes Third Rose Namajunas Fight After Latest Win

Joanna Jedrzejczyk got another W in the win column in her latest fight and is now seeking a title shot.

As seen on the main card of Saturday’s (July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout.

Following the fight, she made it clear that she wants another crack at current champ Rose Namajunas, who holds two victories over Jedrzejczyk as their first fight went down in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout and their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.

“I will not do this,” Jedrzejczyk told reporters, including MMAjunkie, at the UFC on FOX 30 post-event news conference. “Never ever. She wants my honor? She must earn that. If she’s going to run, they’re going to make an interim belt. She was saying that she’s afraid Conor McGregor will show up again and make a mess like he did before Brooklyn. He’s not going to do this. Don’t be afraid, Rose. Come on. Just fight. Just face the best.” “Rose saying that she will give me the third fight after I will say that she is the best? No way,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Maybe you beat me, and you’re the champion, and you won, but your legacy is not that big. You should bow down because I am the queen. I give her respect.” “What I’m hearing is that she’s not really injured,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Maybe she is. I don’t know. Maybe she is injured, so I am sorry. I give her credit. She’s the champ. … If she’s injured, OK. But if she’s just playing, and she just wants holiday, let UFC know that. ‘I want a holiday, I want a break.’ Let UFC make an interim belt, and let’s fight for the belt.” “I will chase you,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I will chase the belt. I will chase you until the next fight. … I will become a champion again.”

It will be interesting to see how this plays out as it doesn’t appear to be any other title caliber fighters in the division right now and Namajunas is not fit to fight anyone at the moment because she claims that she is dealing with an injury that will likely keep her out for the rest of the year but one would think that Jedrzejczyk needs to get a few more wins under her belt to get a title shot.