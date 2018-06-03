Jimmie Rivera Breaks Silence On TKO Loss At UFC Utica

Top UFC bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera has broken his silence on his latest loss.

As seen in the main event of Friday’s (June 1, 2018) UFC Utica event that aired on FOX Sports 1 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York, former WSOF champion Marlon Moraes was able to finish Rivera by strikes after landing a huge head kick to win the bantamweight headliner.

This marked Rivera’s first loss since November of 2018 and now holds a pro-MMA record of 21-2.

Coming into this headliner, he was on a 20 fight winning streak but that has been snapped and is likely to fall in the official UFC rankings come Tuesday morning.

He was the fourth-ranked UFC bantamweight in the division.

Coming into this fight, Rivera went on record by saying that the UFC asked him to fight Moraes in February or March, but that didn’t line up well for him.

Rivera also stated that he’d be surprised if he doesn’t fight for the belt if he won this fight due to the fact that he thinks the title picture is clear enough to figure out.

Obviously, that won’t happen now as he will work his way back and pick up a few more wins before getting back in the title picture.

After the fight, Rivera decided to break his silence on this devastating loss by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

“Thank you everyone for the support. Wasn’t my night. Hats off to Marlon. Just means that I need to get back on that horse and try again! #NQS #darkhorse.”

Thank you everyone for the support. Wasn’t my night. Hats off to Marlon. Just means that I need to get back on that horse and try again! #NQS #darkhorse — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) June 2, 2018