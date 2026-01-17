Jamel Herring Puts on Bare-Knuckle Masterclass Against Matt Guymon – BKFC 86 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jamel Herring put on a masterful performance against Matt Guymon in the BKFC 86 co-main event on Saturday.

After a fairly competitive opening round, Herring started to run away with things, scoring a knockout in the second after catching Guymon with a well-timed uppercut.

Guymon bounced back in the third but was deducted a point in the opening minute after landing a blatant takedown on his opponent. Clearly down on the scorecards after three, Guymon came out swinging in the fourth, but Herring’s superior boxing skills were clearly frustrating Guymon.

With the fight essentially in the bag, Herring offered little in the way of offense in the fifth and final stanza. That opened the door for Guymon to go on the attack, but he was unable to close the distance and find his target. After 10 minutes of action, we went to the scorecards for what would be a decisive decision victory.

Official Result: Jamel Herring def. Matt Guymon via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-43).

Check Out Highlights From Jamel Herring vs. Matt Guymon at BKFC 86:

