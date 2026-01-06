Jamahal Hill Sets Aim for Heavyweight Crown: “Want a couple divisions myself”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has made it known that he is interested in pursuing a second world title up at heavyweight.

Ever since he became champion, it’s safe to say that Jamahal Hill’s career hasn’t quite panned out as he would have hoped. In the wake of an injury forcing him to surrender the belt, Hill went on to lose three straight fights at 205 pounds at the hands of Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr. Ever since then, many have wondered what’s next for the 34-year-old.

He’s certainly a talented fighter and that much is obvious, but Jamahal Hill has a real point to prove now. He has the potential to do some damage in the heavyweight division if he wants to make the move, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the title picture.

In a recent interview, Jamahal Hill explained his interest in a heavyweight switch.

Jamahal Hill eyes possible UFC heavyweight title run

“I have a happy appetite for gold as well. You know, I might want more than one division myself, too. We talking about just Pereira over here. I might want a couple divisions myself.”

“I don’t know, man. I know [Alex Pereira] wants a challenge. He feels like he wants a super– he wants a money fight. He really wants to get paid. So it’s possible, especially after what we just seen in the last fight, Aspinall against Ciryl Gane – how effective the jab was – and then you see how his hands… how he can be outboxed.

“There’s a possibility for him being outboxed, but I still think that’s a tough one. That’s a tough ask for him, just for the simple fact of: he’s going to grab him. He’s going to grab him.”

Tom Aspinall’s immediate future isn’t quite clear as a result of his upcoming eye surgeries, whereas Alex Pereira could well be just one or two wins away from becoming the first three-weight world champion in UFC history.

There’s a lot standing in Hill’s way, but we’ve seen him overcome the odds before – so let’s see how this pans out.