Jake Paul believes he won a few rounds against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul has said that he believes he won a few rounds in his battle with Anthony Joshua last week.

On Friday night, Jake Paul went head to head with Anthony Joshua in a sanctioned heavyweight boxing match. While many expected AJ to walk through him, it didn’t happen until the sixth round of the contest when AJ landed an monstrous right hand that not only put Paul down for the count, but also broke his jaw in two places.

Ever since then, there’s been a lot of criticism of Jake Paul regarding his strategy, which was to circle and essentially stay away from Joshua for as long as he possibly could. Either way, though, ‘The Problem Child’ seems to have come out of it feeling pretty pleased about himself.

In a recent appearance on his brother’s podcast, Jake Paul had the following to say about how he felt the fight went.

Jake Paul’s view on Anthony Joshua loss

“I won two rounds, then he won two, then I got dropped,” Paul said on “Impaulsive.” “But I was doing good. My cardio, just the mental pressure of the big guy, and sparring the big people, is different than the 10-ounce gloves, so I was feeling his power a lot more. It was a great experience. I learned a lot in there.”

“I wish I had more than three weeks to prepare, to put on some more muscle to be able to sit there and hit him,” Paul said. “And I should have gone to altitude to train. That was my biggest mistake. I felt good about (camp), yeah, but I just needed to have that extra level of cardio for this, and that only can come from going to altitude

“It’s a great experience overall to be in there with someone who’s that good. I learned a lot and see where I could have done better. So I’m a little disappointed, but I also know how good he is. But I had him wobbled at one point. I had him wobbled, but he kept his hands up better this fight.”

