Jake Paul was not there to beat Anthony Joshua, says Matt Brown

MMA legend Matt Brown doesn’t believe that Jake Paul was there to defeat Anthony Joshua in their boxing clash last week.

On Friday night, Jake Paul went head to head with Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster crossover boxing match. It took place at heavyweight, it was fully sanctioned, and Paul was going up against a legitimate former heavyweight champion of the world. He spent a large portion of the fight circling and running away from AJ, and at some points, he even decided to try and go for a takedown.

Ultimately, though, Anthony Joshua landed the decisive blow with a knockout punch that rendered Jake Paul unable to continue. It also ensured that he left Miami with a broken jaw, and while he did manage to have successful surgery on it in the days after, you would have to imagine that will still keep him out of action for some time.

In a recent podcast appearance, the aforementioned Matt Brown weighed in on the Jake Paul discussion.

Matt Brown questions Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

“There’s nothing respectable about what he did in the fight itself,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “It’s not like he went out on his shield. He didn’t go out swinging or anything like that. He ran until he could run anymore … and then what happened is exactly what we expected to happen.

“That’s kind of the whole moral of the story of what we’re saying. Guys, people listening, just see through it. Look through all this bullshit. Jake Paul was in over his head. He was there to survive, he was not there to win. But he made the bag so good for him and we watched it. So good for him. We’re talking about him now. Good for him.”

“Everybody has said that at some point ‘I would do it for that amount of money,’” Brown said. “He’s actually been able to make that happen. I actually respect that and respect that hustle. He’s able to make a big fight like that, able to get it done. He did do a real fight. It wasn’t rigged obviously. So there are things to respect in that regard. To respect his performance, or to respect just the simple fact that he got in there, I’m not on that page so much. There’s nothing respectable about what he did that night.

“I respect the business hustle. I respect that he was able to get this fight done. Because we can sit here and say I would go in there for $90 million but we can’t. We don’t have that opportunity. He is able to create that opportunity for himself. Good for him being able to do that. But the fact that he simply walked in there, there’s nothing to respect about that.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting