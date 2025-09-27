Israel Adesanya reveals he’s moving on from potential Sean Strickland rematch

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has explained why he is moving on from a potential rematch against Sean Strickland.

While he may be a former two-time UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is in desperate need of a win right now. He’s riding a three-fight losing streak with some suggesting that he is now past his best inside the cage. Of course, ‘Stylebender’ himself has made a career out of trying to prove people wrong.

One of Israel Adesanya’s most notable defeats was a pretty surprising one at the hands of Sean Strickland. Sean was able to drop him and defeat him to capture the UFC middleweight championship and ever since then, fans have questioned what would happen if the two decided to run it back.

Israel Adesanya has been pretty interested in doing that but after not hearing much back from the Strickland camp, he’s declared that he has decided to move on from the idea.

Israel Adesanya discusses Sean Strickland rematch

“I mean, I’m not surprised,” Adesanya told Submission Radio when asked about Strickland ignoring his callout.

“If you want to get something done right, do it right the first time. That’s the lesson I learned.

“He’s doing other things in his own life. He’s made the money he wanted to make,” Adesanya continued. “I don’t want to be waiting around.

“I’ve moved on. I just want to fight…I’m staying ready for any and everyone.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Adesanya was humble in his response, probably because he remembered well what had happened the first time around. Still, even if Strickland doesn’t want to entertain the idea of a rematch, there are still plenty of middleweight contenders out there who would relish the prospect of testing themselves against a man who really did run the division for quite a long time.