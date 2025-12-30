Israel Adesanya reveals his most ‘perfect’ MMA performance

UFC star and former champion Israel Adesanya has revealed the performance from his mixed martial arts career that he considers to be the closest to ‘perfect’.

While he may be on a bit of a losing run right now, Israel Adesanya is still known for being one of the best middleweights of all time. He had a really strong run with the belt during his first reign, and he reclaimed the gold in stunning fashion with a knockout of the year contender over his long time rival Alex Pereira.

During his prime, Israel Adesanya had some incredible victories that showcased the best of what he has to offer in the cage. He successfully defended his title, won the gold twice, and even dared to be great by heading up to 205 pounds – which is something that he could end up doing again before the end of his run.

In a recent interview, Israel Adesanya explained why his win over Paulo Costa stands out for him above the rest.

Israel Adesanya looks back at Paulo Costa win

That (Paulo) Costa one was perfect because I think that’s my cleanest work,” Adesanya said in a Q&A at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA. “Take zero damage and do all the damage. I think that’s technically my cleanest work. But if you go back to King of the Ring or kickboxing, I have a few as well.

“But when we’re talking about the UFC, I think the Costa fight. To be honest, that was satisfying. The ‘Poatan’ one, that’s the trilogy and the f*cking story for years when I was like, ‘I can beat this guy’ but he always beats me, and I finally got him. That was really satisfying, but I’d say – Nah, the Costa one was sweet as.”

