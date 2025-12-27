Islam Makhachev’s Prediction for Potential Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Trilogy Bout

Islam Makhachev recently weighed in on how a third fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili would play out.

Earlier this month, Yan dethroned Dvalishvili in a rematch at UFC 323, spoiling the Georgian’s fourth title defense in 2025. While ‘The Machine’ did not slow down for five rounds, Yan found a way to stop the takedowns, scored his own, and did not melt under the pressure of Dvalishvili.

He also held the edge in the striking exchanges, leaving the 34-year-old bloodied. On top of that, the Russian fighter landed brutal kicks to his foe’s liver, drawing visible screams of pain.

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan are expected to meet next year to complete the trilogy, and the former is already back in training.

Islam Makhachev gives his two cents on Potential Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Islam Makhachev was asked how he sees a third fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili playing. The P4P king favored ‘No Mercy’ and also lauded the latter’s preparation for UFC 323. Makhachev said:

“I saw he [Petr Yan] involved fighters from Dagestan in his training. You could see in the fight that he was well prepared for the grappling. In the first fight, Petr made a lot of mistakes. This fight showed that he corrected them. I think it will be even easier for Petr in a third fight, because he knows what to expect from Merab. He knows how to stop his wrestling and impose his own wrestling. It’ll be even easier.”

The Dagestani wrestling maestro added:

“But you can’t relax. Merab is the kind of fighter who keeps coming and coming. You just have to show up in the same shape, with the same mindset. Don’t fear his wrestling and impose your own, which is what he did in the second fight.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili first clashed in 2023, with ‘The Machine’ cruising to a unanimous decision. But Yan was battling a hand injury that limited his offense in the first outing.

The rematch told a different story, and a fully healed Yan cracked Dvalishvili up, gave him a hard time with the jab, and looked a step ahead in every department.