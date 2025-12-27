Islam Makhachev Keeps It Calm While Addressing Ilia Topuria’s Remarks

Islam Makhachev has offered a measured response to Ilia Topuria’s recent comments. For context, Topuria recently alleged that Makhachev is scared to fight him and has not faced any opponent like ‘El Matador’ to date.

The Georgian-Spaniard also vowed to knock the 34-year-old out, but would also not hesitate to submit him and then step on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head.

In an interview with Eldoberdan MMA, Topuria also quipped:

“I consider my strong point to be the ground, but lately I’ve accepted that it is not what the public wants to see, although with Islam, perhaps it is something that the public wants to see. To dominate him standing up, to give him three or four punches in the spot where I have to hit him, and then to submit him in front of Khabib and if he wants to pass, I’ll gladly step on his head too.”

Check out Ilia Topuria taking unprovoked digs at Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

😲👀Ilia Topuria says he'll submit Islam in front of Khabib and step on Khabib’s head if he’s in the way



"I consider my strong point to be the ground, but lately I’ve accepted that it is not what the public wants to see, although with Islam perhaps it is something that the… pic.twitter.com/EqM8QBWsGk — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 21, 2025

In response to Topuria’s comments, fans expected Makhachev to come up with a fiery response. However, the P4P king believes there is a misunderstanding, and that is why Topuria has so much animosity towards Team Khabib.

Islam Makhachev responds to Ilia Topuria’s comments

Islam Makhachev, in a recent interview with Ushatayka, said that he expects to bury the hatchet with Ilia Topuria in the future. However, he would also not mind settling it in the octagon. The Dagestani wrestling maestro said:

“I don’t know. We can feel it. He has some kind of hatred towards us, but I think we will sort it out. Either before the fight, somehow, or maybe in the future. Right now, he is on some kind of break. Maybe in the future we will settle it in the cage and see. He is unhappy about something. We need to figure out what it is.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev isn't a fan of Ilia Topuria's trash talk 😬



"He has some kind of hatred towards us. But I think we'll sort it out. Either before the fight somehow, or maybe in the future… He's unhappy about something. We need to figure out what it is." 😳



(via Ushatayka) pic.twitter.com/4FIZD9nLDn — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 27, 2025

Topuria is currently on hiatus due to personal reasons and is expected to fight after the first quarter of 2026. ‘El Matador’ wants to move up to welterweight and dethrone the Russian fighter, or even lock horns with the latter at catchweight for the P4P throne.