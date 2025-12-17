Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman: Din Thomas approves of possible title fight

MMA analyst Din Thomas has given his thoughts on the possibility of Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman as a UFC title fight.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. However, there are plenty of question marks surrounding his next opponent, with some suggesting that it will be Kamaru Usman, the former champ. Usman recently defeated Joaquin Buckley to snap his three-fight losing streak at the hands of Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.

As you can imagine, a lot of people aren’t best pleased with the idea of Usman taking on Islam Makhachev, especially because there are so many other big names at 170 pounds who are riding a nice wave of momentum right now.

Din Thomas, meanwhile, thinks Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman could wind up making a lot of sense.

Din Thomas’ view on Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman

“I was all in on it just because of – I mean, I understand the direction that the UFC is trying to go, and I agree with the direction that they’re going,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “In order for us to stay working and in order for us to have jobs, we need to have the biggest, most sellable fights, whether we agree with them or not in terms of meritocracy or not.

“In terms of selling a fight for Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman on paper might be the best guy for him to fight next because he’s the guy who Dana said is the greatest welterweight champion of all time. He’s had this long run as welterweight champion, and on paper, it’s the easiest way to sell it than to try and create some new monster for Islam. So, I can see them doing that, so I’m actually OK with the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie