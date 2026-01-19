Is Elon Musk Buying WWE? TKO Denies Rumor

Is Elon Musk Buying WWE? TKO Denies Rumor

A viral social media claim that billionaire Elon Musk is considering buying WWE from TKO Group Holdings is false, according to multiple reports.​

Is WWE for Sale to Elon Musk?

The rumor originated from a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) that alleged Musk was “heavily rumoured to consider a move to buy WWE from TKO” in talks at an early stage. The claim stated WWE is valued at approximately $9.3 billion and suggested Musk views it as a major global brand with significant live-event and media value, potentially for collaboration with his X platform.​

However, no credible news reports confirm the rumor. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, addressed the speculation directly. “The stories of him somehow buying WWE, and I even saw a line in a story about how TKO is looking to sell WWE and it’s like, aside from that being denied all day,” Meltzer stated. TKO has repeatedly denied any intention to sell WWE.​

The financial picture supports this denial. TKO recently saved between $100 million and $150 million by streamlining operations and consolidating office staff between UFC and WWE. The company reported $2.804 billion in revenue for 2024, with projected growth to between $2.930 billion and $3 billion for 2025. WWE serves as a major revenue driver for TKO, making a sale counterproductive unless an extraordinary offer materialized.​

TKO Group Holdings, formed in September 2023 through a merger that combined UFC and WWE, maintains a market capitalization of approximately $16 billion as of January 2026. Endeavor Group Holdings controls a 51 percent stake in TKO, with former WWE shareholders holding the remaining 49 percent.​

Elon Musk set to attend private UFC Vegas 86 fight with Dana White card closed to public

The rumor bears similarities to previous false claims. In January 2023, satirical website Kayfabe News published a parody story claiming Musk bought WWE for $44.1 billion, which some readers mistook as factual.

WWE does maintain a business relationship with Musk’s X platform. The companies signed a two-year deal in February 2024 to produce WWE Speed, a weekly video series featuring short wrestling matches that streams exclusively on X. However, this content partnership does not indicate any ownership discussions.​

TKO has firmly stated WWE is not for sale. The company has consistently denied speculation about potential sales, including previous rumors about Vince McMahon attempting to buy back WWE or potential Saudi Arabian buyers.​

