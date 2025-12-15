“I’m Scared For Jake Paul”: MMA Coach Issues Safety Concerns Before Anthony Joshua Fight

The renowned MMA coach is concerned for the safety of Jake Paul as he next faces heavyweight Anthony Joshua. Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch stepped into the debate surrounding the Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua heavyweight showdown scheduled for December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. During an appearance on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Welch didn’t hold back his genuine concern for Paul’s welfare in what many consider a drastically mismatched contest.

Welch’s commentary stands out because his experience navigating the combat sports world carries weight, he’s a former professional MMA fighter with a 14-6 record and holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, having worked with elite coaches including John Crouch and Greg Jackson.

MMA Coach Tim Welch Sounds the Alarm on Jake Paul’s Safety Against Anthony Joshua

Welch’s core worry centers on the novelty of Paul’s experience facing an opponent of Joshua’s caliber. “I’m just like everybody else, I’m scared for Jake Paul,” Welch explained. He specifically highlighted the gap between sparring partners and genuine heavyweight competition, noting that Paul may never have faced someone as large, athletic, and power-conscious as Joshua outside a controlled environment where partners consciously avoid seriously damaging each other. He acknowledged what many already know: “It changes people as a fighter.”

“Dude, I’m just like everybody else, I’m scared for Jake Paul. I’m scared for Jake Paul just because I don’t know if he’s ever sparred anybody that large and that athletic that hits that hard, who’s not in there trying to take care of him. You see it multiple times when someone receives their first real beating: they’re having post‑concussion syndromes, they’re having headaches, they can’t remember things. “It changes people as a fighter. I’m a little bit nervous about that. But you’ve got to give it up to Jake Paul – he must have a big old nut sack on him to think he can go in there and take out Anthony Joshua. I’m fired up for the fight, but I’m also a little bit scared for Jake. I don’t think that I would fight Anthony Joshua.”​

The veteran coach stopped short of predicting disaster, but his admiration came with qualification. “You’ve got to give it up to Jake Paul, he must have a big old nut sack on him to think he can go in there and take out Anthony Joshua,” Welch said. He expressed enthusiasm for the fight’s entertainment value while maintaining his apprehension about its human cost.

When pressed to evaluate Paul‘s boxing skills in isolation, Welch didn’t dismiss them entirely. He acknowledged that Paul does throw an effective right hand and works the body strategically, establishing an overhand right with purposeful setup shots to the torso.

Where the technical advantage shifts decisively to Joshua‘s side lies in experience and exposure. Joshua holds an Olympic gold medal from the 2012 London games and has logged over 28 professional fights, many against top-tier opposition. Welch pointed out the mathematical reality: Joshua has already faced multiple opponents with excellent right hands and has sparred with heavyweights who throw overhand rights from elite levels. “It’s not like Jake Paul is going to come in there and have some fancy trick he’s never seen,” Welch explained.

“Sometimes, even with your advisers, when you’re a fighter like that and you have the confidence Jake Paul has, he may not listen to people,” Welch observed. “He may be like, ‘I’m going to shock the world, I’m going to do something great,’ and not listen to the people advising him.” This dynamic occasionally produces upsets, though Welch’s overall assessment leans heavily toward the conventional outcome.