Ilia Topuria Welcomes 2026 With a Bold Message: “The Best Is Yet to Be Written”

Ilia Topuria is more focused than ever and has even bigger plans in 2026. Topuria is currently on a hiatus from fighting as he’s going through a divorce. The Georgian-Spaniard is expected to return to the octagon after the first quarter of 2026.

In 2025, ‘El Matador’ vacated his featherweight championship in pursuit of lightweight gold. Topuria moved up to lightweight in the hopes of fighting then-155-pound champion, Islam Makhachev. However, Makhachev vacated and moved up to welterweight.

Topuria then captured the vacant throne by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

After the UFC 317 victory, Topuria faced off against longtime rival Paddy Pimblett. There were rumors of ‘El Matador’ vs. ‘The Baddy’ next. However, because of Topuria’s hiatus, the promotion announced an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Pimblett, which will headline UFC 324.

The winner of the Gaethje vs. Pimblett bout will take on Topuria in a title unification bout later this year. ‘El Matador’ plans to defend his title against Pimblett next and then move up and fight Makhachev for a third belt. He also wants to dethrone the Russian and recapture the P4P throne.

Ilia Topuria’s message to fans on New Year’s Eve: “I will continue to do even bigger things”

On New Year’s Eve, ‘El Matador’ shared a photo of himself holding both UFC belts, telling fans he’s more focused than ever in 2026 and that even bigger things are on the way. He posted:

“This year has been a journey full of great wins and also unexpected twists. Sometimes life pulls us out of the script we had imagined, but it is precisely in those twists and turns where the most valuable lessons and the real surprises appear. I’ve learned to value every second with my family and never regret anything, because the best is always yet to come. And even though I’ve accomplished a lot this year, I know I’m not at my best yet. I’m more focused than ever. In 2026, I will continue to do even bigger things. The best is yet to be written.”

