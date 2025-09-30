Ilia Topuria’s legacy: Sean O’Malley makes huge statement

UFC star Sean O’Malley has made a huge claim regarding the legacy of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

We all know that Ilia Topuria is on his way to achieving something truly incredible in the world of mixed martial arts. Even in the present day, he’s already become a two-weight world champion, and he’s knocked out a parade of legends since entering the UFC.

At this point, it’s not clear as to what the next move is for ‘El Matador’ – but he’ll undoubtedly be the favorite against just about anyone in the lightweight division. Some have suggested he’ll eventually go up to 170 pounds in an attempt to become the first ever three-weight UFC champion, but even if he doesn’t, there’s a lot of work to be done at 155.

In a recent video on his channel, Sean O’Malley made a pretty brave statement regarding where Ilia Topuria is already at in his career.

Sean O’Malley’s huge Ilia Topuria claim

“Ilia vs. Conor (McGregor), f*ck it. You want a big fight? Conor, I don’t think has a great streak right now as far as, like, his last five, but if you want a f*cking main event at the White House?” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “But they’re not American, but does that matter?

“You can never count Conor out, but Ilia is pound-for-pound the greatest fighter to ever walk this earth. Greatest fighter, pound-for-pound, ever. Even over Jones. His last three fights: KOs Volkanovski, KOs Max Holloway, KOs Charles Oliveira. He’s not beating these guys by decision. He’s not taking them down and holding them down, and these guys can’t get up. He’s knocking them out. It’s f*cking sweet.”

While many won’t agree with this assessment, that’s certainly his trajectory if he manages to keep going at this pace.