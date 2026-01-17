Ilia Topuria Reveals Return Timeline and Names Potential Opponent in Latest X Q&A

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who is on a hiatus due to personal reasons, recently shared with fans his return timeline.

During a Q&A with fans on X, a user asked ‘El Matador’:

“Hi, bro, when do you think you’ll fight again?”

Topuria replied, revealing that he’s expected to enter the octagon anytime between April and June.

“April-June”

In Topuria’s absence, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will fight for the interim strap later this month at UFC 324. The winner of this bout is expected to fight the champ when he returns. During the same Q&A on X, a fan asked Topuria if he would fight Arman Tsarukyan next, and Topuria replied, reaffirming:

“The winner between Paddy and Justin”

The promotion has no plans to strip ‘El Matador’ despite the inactivity, and recent reports suggest that if Topuria’s return is further delayed, the promotion can make the future interim lightweight champion defend the strap once.

Topuria plans to fight the UFC 324 headliner winner, get his hand raised, and move up in pursuit of three-division glory. At 170-pounds champion Islam Makhachev sits as a hot and long-awaited challenge for the Georgian Spaniard.

Makhachev’s camp has also shown interest in a superfight with the 28-year-old. However, the P4P king does not want to cut down to 155 pounds and most recently reaffirmed that he is open to locking horns with ‘El Matador’ only if the latter chooses to move up.

Islam Makhachev shuts down the idea of returning to lightweight for a fight with Ilia Topuria 😬



"For what? I had the belt at lightweight, no one beat me there. For a belt? That's not interesting to me. If [Ilia] wants to move up, then welcome.



He can [move up] because he has… pic.twitter.com/mUuyGC5Noo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 15, 2026

Ilia Topuria Dismisses Islam Makhachev Submission Talk

During the same Q&A, a fan took a lighthearted jab at Ilia Topuria, suggesting that Islam Makhachev would submit ‘El Matador’ if the two ever lock horns. The Georgian-Spaniard wasn’t fazed as he is confident in his abilities both on his feet and on the mat. Topuria dismissed the fan’s claim and made it clear he doesn’t believe Makhachev could submit him.

“Not even in his dreams. He’s bad even at dreaming.”

