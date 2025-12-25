Ilia Topuria Gets the 3-Division Nod From a UFC Hall of Famer

A UFC Hall of Famer has weighed in on who he thinks has a better shot of becoming the first three-division UFC champion among Ilia Topuria, Khamzat Chimaev, and Alex Pereira.

The most recently minted UFC two-division champion, Islam Makhachev, currently has no plans to move up or down, as he has a lot of work left in welterweight. Before Makhachev, Topuria attained the same feat when he knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and captured the vacant 155-pound championship. Topuria plans on defending his lightweight belt once and then moving up to 170-pounds and challenging Makhachev for a third belt and also the latter’s P4P status.

Two-time light heavyweight and former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira also has his crosshairs on the third UFC belt and wants to move up to heavyweight for three-division glory.

Lastly, the newly minted UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is also hunting a triple-champ status. Chimaev wants to defend his title next year and then move up a weight class.

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber thinks Ilia Topuria has a better shot at becoming a three-division champion

Former UFC title challenger Urijah Faber thinks Ilia Topuria has a better chance at becoming a three-division UFC champion over ‘Borz’ and ‘Poatan.’ During a recent sitdown with The Schmo, Faber said that Topuria has all the attributes that a champion needs to perform well in any weight class:

I could say Ilia Topuria. That guy with his skill set, he seems to have some crazy power that could translate to the higher weight classes… You are a little bit faster when you’re the smaller guy, and you are a little bit stronger when you are the bigger guy. But it really comes down to technique, willpower, and the fighting spirit. And I think Ilia Topuria right now has those. “

Check out Urijah Faber’s comments about Ilia Topuria below:

