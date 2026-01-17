Karol Ryšavý Jumps the Gilly, Taps Out Deniz Ilbay in First Round – Oktagon 82 Highlights

Karol Ryšavý scored a sensational guillotine submission victory over Deniz Ilbay at Oktagon 82 on Saturday night in Germany.

As the two clinched up and Ilbay pushed Ryšavý against the cage wall, Ryšavý jumped the gilly, cinching in a guillotine choke that immediately forced Ilbay down to the mat.

Just before Ryšavý’s back was about to hit the mat, Ilbay tapped out with his right hand, recognizing that there was no getting out of his opponent’s grip.

Official Result: Karol Ryšavý def. Deniz Ilbay via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:49 of Round 1.

Ryšavý improved his overall record to 15-10 with the victory, snapping a two-fight losing skid in the process. With the loss, Ilbay dropped to 22-3 and has now lost back-to-back bouts for the first time in his professional career.

Check Out Highlights From Deniz Ilbay vs. Karol Ryšavý at Oktagon 82:

