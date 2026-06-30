Ian Machado Garry Reveals UFC 330 Game Plan That Doesn’t Involve Early Finish

Ian Machado Garry won’t be seeking an early finish against reigning UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The Irishman is going to lock horns with Makhachev on August 15 in the main event of UFC 330. Garry recently joined Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency, and earlier today, during the signing presser at Vicar Street, Dublin, the next 170-pound UFC title challenger spoke about his upcoming fight.

Ian Machado Garry breaks down upcoming UFC 330 title clash with Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry, the short-notice risk-taker, renowned for breaking his opponents, having endless cardio, and always fighting the smart fight, appears to have a similar game plan against the P4P king.

Garry, while breaking down how he wants to dismantle Makhachev, made it clear that it won’t be an early knockout or a submission. Instead, he plans on going for 15 minutes and then look for the final kill in the fourth stanza. He wants to purely dominate and show the world why Irish MMA is the best. “The Future” said:

“My ideal scenario. I want a fourth-round finish. I don’t want any early knockout. Because then there are ifs, buts, and maybes. Ah, there are excuses. I want four rounds of domination. And in that fourth round, I am going to tell everybody, ‘I am going to do it now.’ And then I’m going to go and finish him. I’m going to open the door. I’m going to walk him into my traps and take his head clean off his shoulders.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry’s comments below:

😯🏆 Ian Machado Garry DOESN’T want to finish Islam Makhachev early, he wants a 4th round KO to eliminate any ‘ifs, buts and maybes’



“My ideal scenario? I want a 4th round finish. I don’t want any early knockout, because then there’s ifs, buts and maybes, and excuses.



I want… — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 30, 2026

During the same presser, talking about his big plans and why he’s the next big superstar in Irish MMA, “The Future” added:

“With my next fight, I am the most victorious Irishman in UFC history. I will have 11 wins. I want to [bring the UFC back to Ireland as fans here deserve it]. I am the next superstar of Irish MMA. I am going to be carrying the second wave.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry’s comments below: