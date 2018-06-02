Highlights: Gregor Gillespie Stays Unbeaten With Flawless Submission

Hyped lightweight prospect Gregor Gillespie was looking to secure five straight wins in the UFC when he met Vinc Pichel in the co-main event of last night’s (Fri., June 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 131 from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

He did so in one-sided fashion, using his dominant, smothering wrestling game to consistently ground Pichel and control him on the mat using seamless transitions from one advantageous position to another.

Gillespie was never in anything resembling danger, and his relentless takedown game coupled with a developing striking attack makes the 31-year-old one of the deeply talented lightweight division’s fastest-rising prospects. He wouldn’t call anyone out after the win, instead looking to take a few days off to go fishing, but a big step up in competition – and possibly a debut on the top 15 ranks – will likely await ‘The Gift’ next week.

For now, watch his fourth straight finish in the UFC right here:

The Gift that keeps on giving! Make that 12-0 for Gregor Gillespie. pic.twitter.com/BtgYYBbVgh

— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 2, 2018