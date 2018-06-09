Highlights: Anthony Smith Demolishes Rashad Evans With Vicious Knee

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans was looking to give his career a refresh after an unsuccessful run at middleweight when he moved back up to 205 pounds and met Anthony Smith on the Fight Pass prelims of tonight’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Unfortunately for the former champ, however, it was ‘Lionheart’ who had a successful move up to light heavyweight after deciding the cut down to 185 was too draining himself.

And it didn’t take him long.

Shucking Evans’ repeated takedown attempts early, Smith framed a perfect knee in the clinch on a wide-open Evans that brutally knocked him out in the very first round. Afterward, he called out new light heavyweight ‘Smile’n’ Sam Alvey for an August event in his home state of Nebraska.

For now, watch the highlights of “Lionheart’s’ latest – and biggest – win: