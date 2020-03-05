Henry Cejudo Wants To Defend Two Titles On The Same Night

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo has revealed his desire to make history by defending both his flyweight and bantamweight belts on the same night.

The two-weight world champion Cejudo is set to defend his bantamweight title against featherweight legend Jose Aldo in the main event at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo on May 9.

Amanda Nunes is expected to join the card as co-main event and defend her bantamweight belt against either Megan Anderson or Felicia Spencer who both had big wins at UFC Norfolk last week.

‘Triple C’ however claims he would also like to fill the co-main event slot and make history by facing Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title. Before fulfilling his main event duties against Aldo.

Figueiredo fought Joseph Benavidez for UFC gold this past weekend. Despite winning the fight by second round knockout Figueiredo was unable to claim the belt due to missing weight. As of right now the belt seems to still be in the possession of Cejudo who was happy about the situation when speaking with TMZ Sports.

“I am the only fighter in human history to defend my belt on the couch. So, remember guys, it’s the ‘Triple C’ weight division. You guys can all get it.”

Cejudo briefly broke character to offer his thoughts on the ill-fated flyweight title fight between Figueiredo and Benavidez.

“I thought it was unfortunate, I thought Figueiredo should’ve made the weight. It was a bit of a cheat against Joe, but he did connect that punch. Joe did lose, but Figueiredo did not win.”

He quickly snapped back into ‘Triple C’ mode when asked if he’d like to fight Figueiredo saying he’ll make history by defending both his belts in one night.

“Oh absolutely (I would fight Figueiredo). Like I said before, man, my whole message is I would like to get him and Jose Baldo on the same night,” he said. “Co-main event and main event. Allow me to make history.” (Transcribed by BloodyElbow)

Will Henry Cejudo get the chance to defend his flyweight title?