Henry Cejudo teases coming out of retirement – but not for mixed martial arts

Former UFC star Henry Cejudo has teased the idea of breaking his combat sports retirement – but it wouldn’t be for a return to mixed martial arts.

As we know, Henry Cejudo has now walked away from MMA for the second time in the wake of his loss to Payton Talbott. While ‘Triple C’ certainly showed a lot of heart in that contest, it was clear to see that there was a gulf between the pair in terms of skill level. Cejudo has moved to a point in his career where it feels like it makes sense for him to walk away, with the likes of Talbott going on to bigger and better things.

During his run, Henry Cejudo achieved some wonderful things, including becoming a two-weight world champion. Prior to that, in his amateur wrestling days, he was able to win an Olympic gold medal, something which a lot of incredibly talented American wrestlers have been unable to do over the years.

In a recent exchange on social media, however, Henry Cejudo implied that he could potentially be convinced to compete under the Real American Freestyle umbrella.

What the Triple C worth to get out of retirement? 😉 https://t.co/13CSeVWdZ4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 23, 2025

Henry Cejudo teases RAF appearance

Cejudo: “RAF 04 was INSANE!!! So many upsets, crazy takedowns, pinfalls, and even a few comebacks. I’d love to see my co-host Kamaru Usman get in there and wrestle the champion @Carrchamp.”

Askren: “Henry, we’d really love to see you in there… We are coming to Arizona soon. What do you say?”

Cejudo: “What the Triple C worth to get out of retirement? [wink emoji]”

There’s an interesting conversation to be had when it comes to discussing veterans competing beyond their time in the UFC. If they are going to go down any route, it certainly feels like amateur wrestling would be the best for their health, which we all want to see be protected.