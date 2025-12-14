Henry Cejudo looks back on retirement and looks ahead to new career move

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has both taken a look back at his past and also looked ahead to the future in a recent interview.

Last weekend, Henry Cejudo retired from mixed martial arts for the second time after a loss to Payton Talbott. It dropped his record in the sport to 16-6, and it extended his losing streak to four. Five years ago, however, when ‘Triple C’ first walked away from MMA, he was on top of the world as a two-weight world champion. He retired during the pandemic, after managing to defeat and finish the legendary Dominick Cruz.

Unfortunately, ever since his return, Henry Cejudo hasn’t been able to add another win to his resume. Despite that, many still consider him a combat sports legend, especially when you add his Olympic gold medal into the mix.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Henry Cejudo gave an honest opinion on his career and retirement, in addition to what he has planned next in his life.

Henry Cejudo looks to the past and future

“If I could leave like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or Jon Jones, could you imagine that? Then it’d be like, ‘Oh, he’s the greatest combat [sports] athlete of all time.’ But because of these losses, it was like, ‘Oh, he’s one of them.’ But if you really think back and look at the resume and what I’ve done. Becoming the youngest in history, foregoing college, doing s**t that people can only dream of, man.”

“I’m starting a children’s book and I want to help out a bunch of legends. I have a rolodex full of legends that I want to help to start teaching them, like, business. I want to tell real stories, because I have kids and I know the importance of inspiring kids while telling stories that are the truth. Little Henry was a small kid, bring the whole height into the conversation.”

“What I want to do is bring a load of different athletes to be able to tell their story so they become the author and they’re able to tell a real story. Kids are going to be reading real s**t, not just ‘little Timmy fell and got a boo boo’. This is going to be some hard stuff that hopefully can inspire a lot of kids.”

Quotes via BJPENN.com