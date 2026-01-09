Grappling Great Helena Crevar Reveals Her Vision with ONE Championship: “Build something long‑lasting”

Helena Crevar is on the verge of making her debut in ONE Championship, but already has a broader, long-lasting focus to what she aims to do within the ONE Circle. This debut effort transpires on Friday, January 23rd, as Crevar tests skills with Teshya Noelani Alo in a submission grappling contest. The bantamweight bout goes down at ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek vs. Dayakaev, which emanates from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

As an 18 year-old submission grappling prodigy who has trained under the tutelage of the vaunted John Danaher. Crevar was initially born in Las Vegas, but relocating to Austin, Texas, to train with Danaher saw her progress from purple belt to black belt in less than a year’s time.

During a pre-fight interview with Eddie Law of Cageside Press, discussing her journey leading to this ONE Championship foray and how she intends to build on what is already a notable enough martial arts resume, Crevar said,

“I’ve already won big titles in IBJJF, Polaris, CJI – all of that is important to me – but with ONE I want to build something long‑lasting. This debut against Teshya Alo is just the first step. I want to be active, I want to face the best girls in my division, and I want people to know that if my name is on the card, it’s going to be an aggressive, submission‑heavy match. That’s the kind of legacy I’m trying to build here.”

Helena Crevar on the pressure of being called a generational talent: ” inspires me to do more”

As she further expounded upon her pre-competition thoughts before this ONE Championship contest in the coming weeks, Helena Crevar continued,