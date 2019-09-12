Glover Teixeira Rates Khabib Over Jon Jones As Pound-For-Pound Best

By
Abhinav Kini
-
jones khabib
Spread the word!

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Dustin Poirier, the debate among fans has been about whether he or Jon Jones can be regarded as the pound-for-pound best in the sport.

Nurmagomedov is 28-0 and has dominated just about every opponent of his. However, Jones has been at the top for much longer and has faced higher-level competition throughout his career.

Glover Teixeira was notably one of Jones’ victims but even he rates Nurmagomedov higher in the pound-for-pound debate:

“I think Jon Jones is up there for sure,” Teixeira told reporters during media day. “But after I saw Khabib’s last fight… Dustin Poirier, I saw that kid training, I saw how good he is, and the way (Nurmagomedov) dominated Dustin Poirier… In my mind, he’s definitely the No. 1 pound-for-pound.”

While Jones has more title defenses, a superior resume and is technically unbeaten, for Teixeira, it all boils down to dominance — and that’s where Nurmagomedov is superior:

“Jon Jones wins more title defenses, but Jon Jones hasn’t dominated opponents the way Khabib has been, you know?” Teixeira said. “Khabib looks way too much, you know what I mean? He’s way above. He’s like a 10 and other people he’s fighting are sevens.”

Do you agree with Teixeira?

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!

Related Posts