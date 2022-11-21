George Hardwick lands signature body shot to TKO Chris Bungard in CW title defense – Cage Warriors 147

In the main event of Cage Warriors 147, CW lightweight champion George Hardwick defended his title against UK veteran and pro wrestler Chris Bungard.

Having turned down a short-notice fight for UFC Paris, George Hardwick wanted to ensure the premium promotion would still be looking to sign him in the near future. He made more than sure that the UFC would still be interested, putting on one of his most impressive performances to date.

Hardwick utilized a low kick heavy approach early on, tenderizing Bungard’s lead leg to the point where he was forced to switch stances. The Scotsman did have success with his jab, but Hardwick’s volume saw him win round one in a definite manner.

Round two was more of the same. Hardwick upped the pressure, mixing up strikes to the leg, body and head. Eventually, a body hook, reminiscent of the finishing strike he landed on Dean Trueman, landed on Bungard, sending the Scot falling to the canvas. A flurry of follow-up strikes saw the referee step in.

George Hardwick now seems destined for the UFC, with Paddy Pimblett on commentary stating that he should make his debut on the promotion’s return to London in March.

Check out the highlights of George Hardwick’s impressive title defense below:

After a campaign of vicious leg kicks, George Hardwick get the second round TKO win.

✅ Defends his title, all hail King George 👑#CW147 pic.twitter.com/HUsWThUAhT — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 20, 2022