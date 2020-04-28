Free Fight: Watch Tony Ferguson Become UFC Champion Against Kevin Lee (Video)

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson will look to become interim lightweight champion when he faces Justin Gaethje in the UFC 249 headliner on May 9.

The winner of the bout will go on to challenge current undisputed lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout later this year.

However, this is not the first time Ferguson will be challenging for the interim title.

In fact, he already won one back in 2017 when he defeated Kevin Lee to earn a shot at then champion Conor McGregor.

You can now rewatch that fight courtesy of the UFC’s official YouTube channel:

Of course, McGregor was later stripped with Ferguson slated to face Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title at UFC 223 in April 2018. But as many now know, Ferguson would slip on a cable and injure himself, ruling himself out of the fight.

He was harshly stripped of the title soon after and will now have to win an interim title again if he wants the sixth time to be a charm in facing Nurmagomedov.

Do you think Ferguson will beat Gaethje and end up facing Nurmagomedov later this year?