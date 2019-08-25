Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson 2 Set To Headline Bellator 231

Spread the word!













A heavyweight rematch between two of the sport’s legends will headline Bellator 231. The show goes down from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday, October 25. The show is going down 24 hours before Bellator 232 from the same venue, which is headlined by a Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix finale.

Headlining Bellator 231, however, will be Frank Mir and Roy Nelson running things back. MMA Fighting confirmed the matchup, which was initially reported by MMA Junkie. Their first meeting took place back in 2011 under the UFC banner. There, Nelson took home a unanimous decision victory. Now, “Big Country” finds himself on a three-fight losing streak under the Viacom-owned promotion’s banner.

He hasn’t picked up a victory since his promotional debut in September of 2017 when he bested Javy Ayala via unanimous decision. He’ll take on Mir, who is on a four-fight losing streak, including his two bouts with Bellator since signing with the promotion last year.

The following night at Bellator 232, the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix finale and rematch between Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima will take place.

What do you think about Mir and Nelson’s rematch headlining Bellator 231? Who are you picking to win the rematch?