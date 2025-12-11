Francis Ngannou is Nearly Done with the PFL and Targets Jon Jones

MMA star Francis Ngannou has teased that he could be arriving at the end of his tenure with PFL.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is one of the biggest heavyweight stars out there in all of combat sports. He has been involved in some major bouts over the years, most notably against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he lost on both occasions, he did manage to earn the respect of many fans and pundits alike for even getting in there in the first place.

In terms of what’s next for Francis Ngannou, he certainly has a couple of ideas. One of them would involve a return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but we may have to pump the brakes on that depending on how the relationship between the two parties looks in the weeks ahead.

In a recent interview, Francis Ngannou was pretty clear when discussing what exactly he has his eye on next.

Francis Ngannou reveals ideal next opponents

“I think [my next fight] is going to be MMA since we’re I’m getting very close with the PFL contract. They have to give me a fight… I would say [I want] two things… Jon Jones and Deontay Wilder.

Ngannou is a pretty interesting individual in the combat sports landscape but given the beef between him and Dana White, something tells us that a showdown with Jon Jones isn’t particularly likely to happen. Who knows, perhaps he will get the boxing clash with Deontay Wilder that he also desires, in a contest that could be sold pretty easily given the outstanding power both men possess.

‘The Predator’ earned that nickname courtesy of what he was able to do inside the cage, but if he has any real desire to head back over to the UFC, he needs to find a way to make things right with the boss.